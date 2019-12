NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flags across New Mexico flew at half staff on the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The surprise raid on the U.S. Navy base killed more than 2,400 Americans and thrust the U.S. into World War Two.

Remembrance events are held every year at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. This year, the annual commemoration ceremony marking the anniversary of the attack continued as planned.