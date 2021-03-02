Pandemic inspires Colorado fashion student, showcases work in Paris Fashion Week

(CBS Newspath) – An American fashion student in France got stranded in Paris during the pandemic but found his style through his struggle. Now, he’s stepping into an unusual edition of French fashion week.

Colorado native James Giltner found inspiration in something we can all relate to. “I would definitely not have this collection now if it wasn’t for COVID, in the weirdest way possible. But that’s the truth of it,” he says.

It started during lockdown when the 23-year-old fashion student at Institut Francais de la Mode picked up a hobby. He says, “I was stuck in my apartment in Paris alone for months on end and all I did was knit. And all of these techniques that came out of this project were developed during that time.”

Story continues below

What he knitted isn’t your grandmother’s sweater. Call his collection Corona Couture. Giltner says, “No matter how chic we want to be, no matter how glamourous we are, we’re always going to have viruses running us one way or another.”

He’s dedicated his designs to what he calls the COVID generation. His teacher says, “to be young and creative in a pandemic is difficult, but despite the crisis, students like James rose above it.”

A lesson for all of us that resilience never goes out of style.

Ten days of high-end catwalk shows usually held in the French capital this month are being streamed online because of the pandemic. New York and Milan will also present their events virtually.