Orphaned wombat joins Australian police squad

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (CNN)- An orphaned baby wombat is being raised by police officers in New South Wales, Australia. One police officer, who is also a wildlife volunteer, took the baby wombat back to the police station after its mother was hit and killed by a car last month.

The officer made a bed under a desk for the eight-month-old baby and named him Ted. Now, the creature spends the day napping and following officers around the station.

They bottle-feed him a special formula about four times a day. If Ted is healthy enough in about a year, officers will release him back into the wild.