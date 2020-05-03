North and South Korea troops exchange fire along border

World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea. The Joint Chiefs of Staffs in Seoul said that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the heavily fortified border between the countries on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea says its troops fired warning shots toward North Korea along their tense border in the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities.

The military in Seoul says North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone early Sunday.

South Korea responded with 20 warning shots. Violent confrontations have occasionally occurred along the border.

The incident didn’t cause any known casualties on either side and observers say is unlikely to escalate.

It comes two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappeared in public after a 20-day absence amid speculation about his health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss