New Zealand observes silence 1 week after volcano killed 18

NEW ZEALAND (AP) – New Zealanders have observed a minute’s silence at the moment that a volcano erupted a week earlier, killing 18 people.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led the call for the moment of reflection at 2:11 p.m. Monday, saying that wherever people were in New Zealand or around the world, it was an opportunity to stand alongside those who had lost loved ones in the tragedy. She said it was a chance to express sorrow for those who died and were hurt, and to show support for their grieving families and friends.
Two bodies have yet to be recovered from the White Island eruption site.