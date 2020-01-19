New avalanches in Nepal interrupt search for 7 trekkers

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2014, file photo, trekkers watch the sun rise over the Annapurna Range, right, in central Nepal, as viewed from Poon Hill, above the village of Ghorepani. An avalanche swept the popular Annapurna circuit trekking route, which encircles Mount Annapurna, leaving at least four South Koreans and three Nepali guides missing, authorities said Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Malcolm Foster, File)

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) – New avalanches falling on a popular trekking route in Nepal have forced rescuers to halt their search for four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides who were believed to have been swept by a snowslide.

A tourism official says some 200 climbers have been rescued from other parts of the Mount Annapurna trekking trail and flown to safety by helicopters over the weekend.

A second search mission is being planned for the missing South Koreans and local guides but it would have to wait for snow and ice to stop falling before the operation resumes.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed the upmost efforts to find the missing trekkers in a Facebook message posted on Sunday.