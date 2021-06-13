‘Mount Recyclemore’ includes faces of G7 summit members

LONDON (CBS NEWSPATH) – An unusual sculpture of world leaders has taken shape alongside the G7 summit in England. It’s called “Mount Recyclemore.” Unlike Mount Rushmore, “Mount Recyclemore” is made from electronic waste and scrap metal. The faces on the sculpture resemble members of the summit, from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to President Biden.

While G7 leaders will discuss a number of issues, the artists hope their message stands above the rest. “That we can recycle things, that we can repair things, and that we don’t just waste things,” says artist Joe Rush.

It’s estimated nearly 60 million tons of electronic waste is thrown out every year around the world, according to a UN report. The UN expects that number to double by 2050 and says it could poison the planet. “70% of the toxicity that goes into landfill comes from e-waste,” according to Steve Oliver, CEO of Music Magpie, which recycles cell phones.

E-waste includes everything from game consoles to old phones to cassette players.

