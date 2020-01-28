Magnitude 5.2 quake strikes off Greek island of Karpathos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An undersea earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.2 occurred Tuesday off the Aegean Sea island of Karpathos, Greek authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The University of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 5:38 p.m. (1538 GMT) some 98 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Karpathos, in an area close to the Greek resort islands of Rhodes and Crete.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, but fatalities and major damage are rare.

Tuesday’s quake came about two hours after a magnitude 4.8 temblor shook parts of neighboring Turkey near the western town of Kirkagac. That is more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) north of the Karpathos quake’s epicenter.

No injuries or damage were reported from the Turkish quake, and it was unclear whether the two were connected.

On Friday, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit eastern Turkey, killing 41 people and injuring 1,600 as it damaged hundreds of buildings. Greek authorities said the fault that caused that killer earthquake does not affect Greece.