LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) scientists are helping predict sea-level changes. They’re trying to understand the threat it poses worldwide.

“As ice mass loss from our polar ice sheets accelerates, sea level rising is also accelerating. That sea level rise poses a significant threat to coastal communities and infrastructure. In fact, around 10% of the global population live within around five meters of the high tide line, so over the next 100 years or so, hundreds of millions of people will be displaced,” said Postdoctoral Researcher Sophie Coulson.

LANL scientists developed computer models to predict the sea level rise and fall around the Greenland Ice Sheet.

They then compared their prediction to past satellite observational data to confirm there was a match.

LANL said, by detecting a fingerprint in other regions of how sea levels rise and fall, it will help with future predictions and mitigation.