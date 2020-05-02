Kim reappears in public, ending absence amid health rumors

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves after a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea’s collapse has been predicted — wrongly — for decades. So it is no surprise that unconfirmed rumors that current leader Kim Jong Un is seriously ill have raised worries about what Washington and North Korea’s neighbors would do if things fall apart in any post-Kim North Korea. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days after his absence triggered global rumors that he may be seriously ill.

The Korean Central News Agency says Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong. who many believe would take over if her brother is suddenly unable to rule.

Videos and photos show Kim wearing a black Mao suit and constantly smiling, walking around facilities, applauding, cutting a huge red ribbon with a scissor handed by his sister.

Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 birthday celebration for his late grandfather.