Katy soldier among 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

JERUSALEM (KXAN/AP) — A Katy resident is among five American soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash this week during a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The U.S. Army reports 31-year-old Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp was killed during the operation with the Multinational Force and Observers mission.
The other victims of the crash are:
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
- Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
- Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois
Several others were injured during the crash.
The Army says the incident is under investigation.