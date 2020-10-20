Guatemala seeks ex-minister in relation to cash discovery

World
Posted: / Updated:

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan prosecutors are seeking the arrest of the former communications minister for ex-President Jimmy Morales after finding a connection to a house in which authorities found about $16 million in various currencies last week.

The Special Prosecutor Against Impunity has carried out a number of searches for José Luis Benito Ruiz without success.

The money was found during an Oct. 14 search of a house in the colonial city of Antigua. It was inside 22 suitcases. The house was otherwise empty, but had a video surveillance system.

Benito Ruiz is a business man with a number of ventures, including breeding horses. He was one of Morales’ closest advisers.

This is the second time prosecutors have sought Benito Ruiz’s arrest. The first time, a judge denied their request for an arrest warrant in a case of a shoddy highway construction project.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss