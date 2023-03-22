(CBS NEWSPATH) – A German brewery is causing a stir with what it claims is the world’s first powdered beer. While it’s a concept some connoisseurs may have trouble raising a glass to, creators say it’s all about helping the environment.

Neuzeller Kloster Brewery in East Germany is one of the country’s oldest breweries and the brew masters say just add powder, water, and stir. “We’ve invented a completely new product. Beer powder like this is the first in the world,” says General Manager Stefan Fritsche.

Creators say the eco-friendly concept could cut the need for bottles, crates, and kegs, reducing the heavy carbon footprint of beer exports and slashing the weight of deliveries by 90 percent. Fritsche says, “We have calculated that in regard to Germany, we can save about 3 to 5 percent of the CO2 emissions for Germany alone. And if you look at it worldwide, it’s a gigantic sum.”

Makers say the first tastings of the powdered beer, dubbed the “Dryest Beer” have been promising, delivering a real beer taste, light or dark, complete with carbonation and the signature froth.

But the intoxicating invention is alcohol free for now. Brewers are hoping to add that element in the final stages before rolling out the powdered potion to the market by the end of the year.

This same brewery invented an anti-aging beer nearly 20 years ago that was released in the US, Poland, and South Korea.