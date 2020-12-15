Dog rescued from sea foam in Australia

WORLD (CBS/BBC) – Hazel the dog wandered into sea foam on a Gold Coast beach in Australia Monday. After a quick search, she was reunited with her owner.

Cyclone-like conditions have caused huge waves, damaging beaches. Severe rain and high tides battered more than 600 miles of Australia’s eastern coastline, according to BBC. More than 2,000 homes in Australia lost power Monday after strong winds stuck power lines.

The BBC also reported that tides were up to 26-feet high. They also reported that emergency service had received over 700 calls. Australia is expecting a wetter than usual summer this year due to a La Nina weather phenomenon.

