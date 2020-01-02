Chinese New Year 2020 is year of the rat

(KRQE)- According to the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the year of the rat.

The Chinese new year kicks off January 25 and lasts until Lunar New Year’s Eve on February 11, 2021. The Chinese New Year comes with a host of myths that dictate how the next 12-months will play out for each person.

The rat is the first in the Chinese zodiac’s 12-year cycle. People born under the year of the rat are believed to have characteristics including spirit, wit, flexibility, and vitality but are also said to be somewhat stubborn.

Specifically, 2020 is the year of the metal rat. According to thechinesezodiac.org, the metal element is said to create water which equates to productivity in the metal industries such as the production of machinery, cars, and health.

In 2020, it’s said that individuals born in the year of the rat will have good fortune in wealth as well as their careers.