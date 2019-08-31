Children grow body hair from alleged drug mix-up in Spain

Angela Martínez holds her son Uriel as they walk in a park in Granada, south of Spain, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Uriel’s body is covered in hair due to taking a hair-growing medicine containing minoxidil, wrongly labeled as omeprazole. Parents of babies in Spain developing unusual levels of body hair say they are readying a joint lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company that mislabeled an anti-hair-loss drug as a stomach stabilizer. (AP Photo/Sergio Ruiz)

MADRID (AP) — Parents of babies and toddlers in Spain who have developed abnormal body hair plan to sue a pharmaceutical company that put a treatment for hair loss into packages meant for addressing acid reflux and other conditions.

Spanish health authorities have blamed the Minoxidil mix-up on Farma-Química Sur. They say the well-known topical treatment was put in packaging that was supposed to contain a syrup with omeprazole, which is used for stomach problems.

Spain’s Health Ministry has said at least 20 children from the age of a few weeks to two years have been affected,

The mother of a 10-month old boy said Saturday that families are getting preparing to file a joint lawsuit against Farma-Química Sur. The company has been closed down pending an official probe.

