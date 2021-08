Some relief is on the way at the pump, but GasBuddy says those traveling for Labor Day 2021 will see higher gas prices. Prices are expected to average $3.11/gallon, 90 cents higher than Labor Day 2020 and the highest since 2014, according to the analysis firm.

GasBuddy cited companies re-opening offices and increased travel for the higher prices but cautioned the delta COVID-19 variant is making predictions difficult.