Asia Today: India overtakes China in number of cases

BANGKOK (AP) – India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed China’s, with the Health Ministry reporting a spike to 85,940 infections and 2,752 deaths.
China has reported 82,941 confirmed case and 4,633 deaths since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is due to announce this weekend a decision whether to extend the 54-day-old lockdown.
A Chinese official has confirmed that the annual legislative session next week will be curtailed to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic. South Korean officials have so far confirmed 162 cases linked to club-goers in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, and are expressing cautious hope that infections are beginning to wane.