[1] Video shows moments shots rang out near Christ Lutheran School - Two investigations are underway after another shooting on the campus of an Albuquerque school. One of the investigations is to determine if students from two schools were involved. A panicked pre-school dad captured video of the chaos while calling 911 in the parking lot at Christ Lutheran School. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says some young adults were walking from Sandia High School and crossed the street to the parking lot of Christ Lutheran School where they started fighting. One of them pulled out a gun. A short time later, a gunshot wound victim showed up at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

[2] Businesses react to unemployment benefits ending - Starting Saturday, thousands of New Mexicans will no longer be getting unemployment benefits. Businesses are hoping this will mean more people will start filling their open positions. For the past few months, businesses have been getting creative to find ways to attract new employees. Some have even increased their wages. Still, economic experts say other states that have already pulled back unemployment benefits have not seen a huge increase in people going back to workd, as some people are still not comfortable in close contact.