In this illustration from a 1960 photo, Queen Elizabeth II is shown wearing a tiara. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history.

She endured through 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, becoming an institution and an icon — a reassuring presence even for those who ignored or loathed the monarchy.

She became less visible in her final years as age and frailty curtailed many public appearances. But she remained firmly in control of the monarchy and at the center of national life as Britain celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier with days of parties and pageants in June.

When Elizabeth was 21, almost five years before she became queen, she promised the people of Britain and the Commonwealth that “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

It was a promise she kept across more than seven decades.

Here is a look at a selection of photos spanning Queen Elizabeth II’s seven-decade reign:

1950s

—Feb. 6, 1952: Elizabeth becomes queen upon the death of her father George VI.

—June 2, 1953: Crowned in a grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. She sets out on a tour of the Commonwealth, visiting places including Bermuda, Fiji, Tonga, Australia, and Gibraltar.

Queen Elizabeth II sits in the Chair of Estate in Westminster Abbey, London on June 2, 1953, before being crowned. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, center, walks with Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and the Duke of Beaufort, April 3, 1957. (AP Photo)

The sun casts a shadow across the face of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, as she turns to bid farewell to officials and delegates at United Nations, New York, on Oct. 21, 1957. (AP Photo)

A family watch as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II makes her first televised Christmas broadcast, Dec. 25, 1957. (AP Photo/Sidney Smart)

1960s

—Feb. 19, 1960: Elizabeth’s third child, Prince Andrew, is born.

—March 10, 1964: Elizabeth’s fourth child, Prince Edward, is born.

—May 1965: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to West Germany, the first German visit by a British monarch in 52 years.

Queen Elizabeth II, rides out from Buckingham Palace, London to take the salute at the ceremony of Trooping the Colour, followed by Prince Philip and the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s uncle, June 15, 1960. (AP Photo)

Alert Prince Andrew sits up in his carriage as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, smiles down at him, when the baby prince was nearing his seventh month birthday, Sept. 13, 1960. (AP Photo)

1970s

—1977: Elizabeth celebrates her Silver Jubilee, which marks 25 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view spectators below from balcony of the Old State House on July 11, 1976 in Boston before the Queen descended to street level to address the crowd. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, left, reacts with U.S. President Richard Nixon, during his visit to the UK in 1970, at Chequers, Buckinghamshire, England. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks inside the Apollo 14 command module, a spaceship that visited the Moon in February 1971, during her tour of Rockwell International plant, Feb. 28, 1983 in Downey, Calif. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, attends a performance of the Royal Ballet at the Covent Garden Opera House, London, May 30, 1977. (AP Photo/Pool)

1980s

—Oct. 1986: Elizabeth travels to China becoming the first British sovereign to visit there.

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan pose for photographers with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at a formal state dinner, March 3, 1983, at the M.H. de Young Museum in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

England’s Queen Elizabeth II waves goodbye from the steps of her plane during her departure from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport, May 31, 1989 in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

With heads bowed, Queen Elizabeth II and Mother Teresa look at the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit which Her majesty has just presented to the Lady of Calcutta, at the Rashtrapati Shavar, in New Delhi, Nov. 24, 1983. (AP Photo)

1990s

—1992: Elizabeth has what she describes as an “annus horribilis,” or a “horrible year.” The year sees marriages for three of her four children end. Also that year, a fire damages Windsor Castle. Public outcry over the cost of repairs amid a recession prompts the queen to volunteer to pay income taxes.

—Aug. 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. Under public pressure to demonstrate her grief, Elizabeth makes an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Diana’s memory.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales, at London’s Buckingham Palace, Sept. 5, 1997. (Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II lights a beacon floating in the Thames as she travels by boat, Dec. 31, 1999 to the Millennium Dome at Greenwich. (AP Photo/Arthur Edwards, Pool)

2000s

—2002: Elizabeth marks 50 years of reign with her Golden Jubilee. The year also sees the deaths of Elizabeth’s mother and her sister, Margaret.

—Dec. 20, 2007: Elizabeth becomes the longest-living British monarch, overtaking Queen Victoria.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II talks to students during an official visit to the University of Birmingham, central England, May 5, 2000. (AP Photo/Adam Butler/Pool)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during a wreath laying ceremony at the central German memorial for the victims of war and tyranny ‘Neue Wache’ in Berlin, Nov. 2, 2004. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace in a carriage to attend the State opening of Parliament in London, Nov. 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

2010s

—May 2011: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to Ireland — the first visit by a British monarch since Irish independence.

—2012: Elizabeth marks 60 years of her reign with a Diamond Jubilee.

—Sept. 9, 2015: Elizabeth surpasses Queen Victoria and becomes the longest-serving monarch in British history.

—June 11, 2016: Britain celebrates Elizabeth’s official 90th birthday with three days of national festivities.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, at the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 23, 2016. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)

People walk past a street art image by Rich Simmons portraying Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II spray painting the words “Will + Kate” in a love heart outside the Opera Gallery in London, April 1, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

2020s

— March 2020: Elizabeth and Philip move from Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

—April 9, 2021: Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, dies at age 99.

–Sept. 8, 2022: Elizabeth dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96. Her eldest son becomes King Charles III.