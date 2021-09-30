Al-Qaeda leader killed in drone strike

(KWKT) – Fox News has confirmed a senior Al-Qaeda leader has been killed in a drone strike in Syria.

Salim Abu-Ahmad was killed in the airstrike near Idlib, Syria, on September 20. He was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks.

The Associated Press noted a drone strike hit a vehicle traveling on a rural road in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria, killing at least one person.

United States defense officials stated there are no indications of civilian casualties.

