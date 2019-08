(KRQE) – A group of women in Belgium performed a breathtaking stunt while free-falling from 15,000 feet.

The skydiving team “DZ Moorsele” set a record in Belgium this weekend by joining limbs and creating two formations mid-air before they opened their parachutes.

They had a window of about 70 seconds to do it while dropping at a speed of 120 miles per hour. Twenty-nine women participated in the jump.