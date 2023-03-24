AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead, and several others are injured after Uvalde Police said numerous undocumented immigrants were “suffocating” inside a train car, according to a UPD news release.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received a 911 phone call from an unknown person about the immigrants and the US Border Patrol was able to stop the train 2-3 miles east of Knippa, Texas, the release said.

Approximately 15 immigrants needed “immediate medical attention,” UPD said. Five of the immigrants were flown to San Antonio-area hospitals, five were taken to area hospitals and officials said their conditions were unknown.

US Highway 90 was reopened at approximately 6:45 p.m., and the case remained under investigation Friday.