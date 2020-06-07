10-foot great white shark kills surfer in Australia

In this image made from aerial video, a jet ski passes over a shark swimming along the coast of Kingscliff, New South Whales, Australia, Sunday, June 7, 2020. A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 3-meter (10-foot) shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, Australian police said. (ABC/CH7/CH9 via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) – Authorities in Australia say a 60-year-old surfer has been attacked and killed by a 10-foot great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state.

Several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore at Salt Beach on Sunday morning. He was given first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.

Nearby beaches were cleared of swimmers and surfers and will remain closed for 24 hours. It’s at least the third fatal shark attack in Australia this year.

