Woman sentenced to 18-months for violating probation

A woman who keeps stealing cars is heading back to prison after violating probation again.

Last year, Melissa Owens was behind the wheel of a stolen car and when police tried to stop her she fled. Police found Owens trying to hide out in a Smith’s parking lot and when authorities tried to block her in she ended up ramming into multiple cars including a deputy’s SUV.

Thursday, Owens plead guilty to violating her probation and stealing two more cars.

The judge ordered Owens to serve 18-months for violating probation and serve in a women’s recovery program.