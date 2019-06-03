Woman learns fate for deadly road rage shooting

The Albuquerque woman involved in a deadly road rage shooting was sentenced Monday.

Alexis Rogers, 20, was behind the wheel last year when her passenger, Damian Luna, shot at another car near Coors and Gun Club. Efrain Azarte, 16, was killed.

Rogers was facing first-degree murder charges but pleaded guilty to lesser charges, lowering her potential sentence to three years.

Monday, Azarte’s dad asked Judge Cindy Leos to give her the full sentence, saying she should be serving more time for her part in the death of his son. Judge Leos complied with his request.

The shooter, who also took a plea deal, faces up to 15 years in prison.