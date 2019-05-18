Woman hospitalized following shooting in Albuquerque South Valley

A woman is in the hospital following a shooting at a major shopping center in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart shopping center that is surrounded by businesses including Panda Express and Verizon. The shots rang out between those two stores.

Deputies say they arrived on scene and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was transported to a local hospital. She is stable, however, her condition is unknown.

Deputies aren’t sharing much information about what happened, but one deputy says they are still looking for the weapon involved. Behind the crime scene tape, there’s a sedan with its driver door open and a trail of glass leading up to where the car when into a curb.

A nearby employee who did not want to go on camera says she saw a couple at the car arguing, then the man then shot the woman before taking off running. Again, the sheriff’s office is not confirming anything at this point.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or said if anyone is in custody. Not far from the scene, at La Monica and Coors, deputies appear to be searching for something and have part of the road blocked.

They could not confirm if that investigation is connected to the scene at the shopping center.