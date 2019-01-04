Woman gave birth in vegetative state; authorities investigating sex abuse

Arizona authorities are investigating the rape of a female patient in a vegetative state in a nursing facility. The woman stunned workers when she went into labor because they didn’t even know she was pregnant.

What happened inside the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility in Phoenix? A woman who has been in a vegetative state at the facility for at least 14 years after a near-drowning incident, giving birth to a baby Saturday.

But nobody knows who did this to her.

“How could it happen? And just anger and sadness, and sick to my stomach.” Employee

This woman familiar with what happened, has asked us to conceal her identity and voice. She says employees could not believe what was unfolding inside the victim’s room.

“None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth. From what I’ve been told, she was moaning. And they didn’t know what was wrong with her. There was a nurse that was there, and from what I heard she’s the one that delivered the baby. From what I know, the baby is alive, the baby is healthy.” Employee

Adult Protective Services tells us after hearing the allegations, they immediately dispatched a team to conduct health and safety checks on all members living in the facility.

The Arizona Department of Health says they are actively working with local law enforcement in their criminal investigation. But right now, no suspects have been named.

Our source says this patient required round the clock care, and many would have had access to her room.

“I was told that as of now, if a male staff needs to enter a female room, that they need to bring in a female employee with them.” Employee

So many questions as to how something like this could have happened. But our source says this woman was raped in the most vulnerable state.

She had no way to defend herself in this sort of situation? “No none whatsoever. Not even able to communicate the fact that she was pregnant.” Employee