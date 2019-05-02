New Mexico

More New Mexico

Woman fatally struck by car in southeast Albuquerque

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights stock_1520122195289.jpg.jpg

Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. The incident took place near Central and San Pablo late Wednesday night.

Police say that a female pedestrian was discovered lying in the street. She was immediately taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities say the vehicle that struck her was parked in a parking lot west of the crash scene. The victim has yet to be identified. No other information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss