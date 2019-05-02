Woman fatally struck by car in southeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. The incident took place near Central and San Pablo late Wednesday night.
Police say that a female pedestrian was discovered lying in the street. She was immediately taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Authorities say the vehicle that struck her was parked in a parking lot west of the crash scene. The victim has yet to be identified. No other information is available at this time.