EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A winter storm hit New Mexico overnight Wednesday bringing heavy rain and snow to several communities in the Metro. The weather made the roads icy and led to backups along I-25 north and I-40 towards Edgewood.

The East Mountains received between three and seven inches of snow. People News 13 spoke to in the area said icy conditions made driving in it dangerous. “I came from Moriarty up here and I’ve seen one half-ton pickup with a Uhaul trailer, got the Uhaul trailer in the snow, and can’t get it out,” said Joe Acosta.

The snow and ice on I-40 made conditions bad with dozens of semis getting stuck on the bridge near Edgewood. Throughout Edgewood, cars were getting stuck simply going to the grocery store. The New Mexico Department of Transportation said they have two snow crews out in the East Mountains and ten snow plows in the Tijeras region. “Crews have been out in full force since last night and this storm and they’ve been out salting and putting out materials on the roadways as well as plowing roadways,” said spokesperson Kimberly Gallegos.

According to New Mexico State Police, there have been three car crashes along I-40 and one on I-25 caused by the weather. The wet roads are expected to freeze overnight causing possible black ice. Officials are encouraging people to stay off the roads Thursday evening. For updates on road conditions, visit NMDOT’s website.