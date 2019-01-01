Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across New Mexico

While winter conditions made for slick driving within the Albuquerque metro, statewide low visibility and high winds made for hazardous travel Wednesday.

According to New Mexico State Police, I-40 between Edgewood and Clines Corners is now reopen after closing for about two hours Tuesday afternoon due to dangerous driving conditions. However, NMSP says extreme weather conditions still exist, and they are urging people not to travel.

Elsewhere, Meadow Lark Lane was closed between Sara Road in Rio Rancho and Corrales city limits. Corrales Police also closed Meadow Lark coming into Rio Rancho, and Albuquerque Police closed Highway 528/Cottonwood Drive leading into Rio Rancho.

Areas all over New Mexico picked up snow including in the Albuquerque metro.

Albuquerque Police say through 6 p.m. Tuesday, there were 87 accidents, 26 with injuries. There were also 40 traffic problems, such as stuck cars.

Meanwhile, transportation officials say northern and western New Mexico continue to see severe driving conditions.

Of course, those below freezing temps mean the snow and ice will continue to stick to the roads.

If you do see areas that look like they’re wet, drivers are warned to treat them with caution as they could be black ice.

The Department of Transportation warned drivers in the central and northern parts of New Mexico to be extremely cautious navigating roads Wednesday as travel is not encouraged in those parts of the state.

Cars were seen on snow packed roads from I-40 and 98th Street to Rio Rancho on 528.

Slick roads were also on I-25 near Santa Fe.

Difficult driving was reported across the state including the Raton, Eagle Nest, Mora, Rowe, Las Vegas, and Santa Rosa areas.

NM 528 NB / Cottonwood is closed due to weather— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 1, 2019

Update to Road Conditions:



Meadowlark Lane is closed between Sara Road and Corrales city limits. Corrales PD is also closing Meadowlark Lane coming into Rio Rancho.



APD is closing 528 coming into Rio Rancho.



We will update you as soon as more information is available.— RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) January 1, 2019

#NMSP All Lanes of I40 MM 187 to MM 218 are closed due to multiple accidents and extreme weather conditions. If you must travel prepare for lengthy delays. Tune in to local news. #AvoidTravel— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 1, 2019

#NMSP all eastbound lanes on I40 mm 20 Clines Corner are closed due to severe driving conditions with high winds & low visibility use extreme caution. NMSP continues to strongly discourage travel.— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 1, 2019

A motorist slammed into a parked NMSP unit on I-40 this morning. NMSP still encourages motorist to stay off the roadways. If you are going to drive SLOW DOWN and be prepared for lengthy delays. #StayHomeStayAlive pic.twitter.com/6BBNckSkbD— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 1, 2019