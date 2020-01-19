Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast

Heavy traffic is seen on Interstate I90/I94 in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm hits city during evening commute Friday, creating sloppy rush hour. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) – A winter storm that dumped snow and sleet on the Midwest and Plains is creating travel headaches after airlines canceled flights and officials shut down major roads.

The storm system began moving through the Plains and Midwest on Friday, leading to trouble at airports in Chicago and Kansas City.

It’s expected to spread to the Northeast through Saturday evening.

Blizzard conditions with powerful winds have been reported in some areas.

Officials in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa say blowing snow is making it nearly impossible to see in some areas.

Stretches of highway in the Dakotas and Wyoming have been shut down.

