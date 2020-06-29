Wood Springs Two Fire in Arizona grows to over 300 acres, evacuations in effect

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (KRQE)- The Navajo Nation reports that the Navajo Area Bureau of Indian Affairs, BIA Fire and Aviation Management, and Navajo Region responded to a lightning-caused wildfire three miles east of Wood Springs, Arizona on June 27, 2020. Navajo Route 7 from Sawmill to Chinle and Wood Springs and Navajo Route 26 between Nazlini and Sawmill are closed and rangers are evacuating residents that are in immediate danger.

Start Date: June 27, 2020

Location: Three miles east of Wood Springs, AZ and northeast of Kin Dah Lichii Chapter

Containment: 0%

Size: Over 300 acres

Structures Threatened: Unknown

Structures Burned: Unknown

Evacuations: Navajo Route 7 from Sawmill to Chinle and Wood Springs and Navajo Route 26 between Nazlini and Sawmill are closed and rangers are evacuating residents in the area

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: Unknown

Area Vegetation: Unknown

The Navajo Area BIA is urging all residents to avoid the wildfire area due to hazardous terrain and fire spread and to also avoid access roads and trails to the fire. “All residents in the area must be very cautious and we ask that everyone cooperate with the emergency responders, especially if you are asked to evacuate from your residence, ” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release. “We are working with the BIA and chapters to provide relief and places of shelter for displaced residents. We must also remain diligent and mindful of the risks posed by COVID-19 as we address this wildfire. Please continue to pray for our Nation and our first responders.”