Wolf Draw Fire burning 400 acres in Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Wolf Draw Fire started on May 29, 2021 about 30 miles north of Cuba, NM on the Cuba Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest.

Start Date: May 29, 2021

Location: Approximately 30 miles north of Cuba, NM on the Cuba Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest

Containment: n/a

Size: ~400 acres

Structures Threatened: Private property, oil and gas infrastructure

Structures Burned: N

Evacuations: N

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: 1 Type 3 engine, 3 Type 6 engines, a 12-person Initial Attack crew, an interagency Hotshot crew, and multiple aviation resources, including 1 air attack platform, 1 lead plane, 6 large air tankers, 1 DC-10 very large air tanker (VLAT), 2 water scoopers, 2 Type 1 helicopters, and 1 Type 3 helicopter.

Area Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, mixed conifer

Ownership(s): Private

Officials say minimal smoke impacts are expected from the fire due to its remote location in the northwestern corner of the Santa Fe National Forest. Dry, southwest breezes are expected to give way to showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday with wetting rains possible on Memorial Day.