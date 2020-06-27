Winsor Ridge Fire burning 2 acres, 0% contained

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out less than two miles from the Winsor Ridge Trailhead at Cowles, approximately 20 miles north of Pecos, Saturday. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation

Start date: June 27, 2020

Location: Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest approximately 1.7 miles from the Winsor Ridge Trailhead at Cowles and approximately 20 miles north of Pecos.

Containment: 0%

Cause: Under Investigation

Size: 2 acres

Vegetation: High concentration of dead and down timber and mixed conifer.

Personnel: Two helicopters with water buckets, one fixed-wing aircraft, two engine modules, and approximately 40 personnel on the ground.

Structures threatened: Cowles Pond fishing site, Cowles Campground, and Winsor Ridge recreation cabins.

Evacuations: none

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday. Wind speeds gusting up to 35 mph from the southwest and low humidity ranging from 9% to 15%, conditions are ideal for a wildfire to spread rapidly. The public is asked to stay away from the Cowles Ponds area, the Windsor Ridge Trailhead, and Stewart Lake to not interfere with fire operations.