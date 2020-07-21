Wilson Mesa Fire in Colfax County burns approximately 155 acres

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) -The lightning started Wilson Mesa Fire is burning in the Elliott Barker Wildlife Area 14-miles northeast of Cimarron, New Mexico in Colfax County.

Start Date: July 20, 2020

Location: 14 miles northeast of Cimarron, NM in Elliott Barker Wildlife Area

Containment: 0%

Size: Approximately 155-acres

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: Over 40 firefighters

Area Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine, grass

Ownerships: State

The New Mexico State Forestry Division reports that more than 40 firefighters are currently working to build containment lines and to stop the forward progress of the Wilson Mesa Fire.