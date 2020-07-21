Wilson Mesa Fire in Colfax County burns approximately 155 acres

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) -The lightning started Wilson Mesa Fire is burning in the Elliott Barker Wildlife Area 14-miles northeast of Cimarron, New Mexico in Colfax County.
- Start Date: July 20, 2020
- Location: 14 miles northeast of Cimarron, NM in Elliott Barker Wildlife Area
- Containment: 0%
- Size: Approximately 155-acres
- Structures Threatened: None
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Lightning
- Total Personnel: Over 40 firefighters
- Area Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine, grass
- Ownerships: State
The New Mexico State Forestry Division reports that more than 40 firefighters are currently working to build containment lines and to stop the forward progress of the Wilson Mesa Fire.