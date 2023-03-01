Welcome sign to the Carson National Forest along highway 68 near Taos, New Mexico. | Adobe Stock

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Ignitions have been completed on the Willow Piles Prescribed Fire Tuesday in the Carson National Forest. A National Forest Service press release states piles of vegetation made from 67 acres of thinning are currently burning down as snow falls in the area.

The Willow Piles are in an area where snowfall 110% of what is normal for this time of year with an average of three to four feet of snow on the ground. Officials say the snowpack helps keep the spread of the fire at a minimum during high winds.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the site, especially during and after the snowmelt in the spring.