NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Forestry Division (EMNRD) wants to remind community members to take preventative measures to mitigate the damage that wildfires may cause. Their June 2023 wildfire preparedness message is “When Wind Blows, Embers May Follow!”

Wildfire embers can travel long distances when it is windy, heightening the chances for items – even ones far from the fire – to ignite. The EMNRD says, “Even the smallest ember can pose a risk to homes and structures when deposited by the wind.”

Actions to Help Prevent Ember-Caused Fires

Maintain a 5-foot area around all structures on the property free of flammable vegetation or material

Trim all vegetation away from structure walls and roof

Screen all vents with 1/8-inch non-combustible mesh

Screen all stovepipes or chimneys with non-combustible mesh that is no larger than 1/2 an inch

Install metal flashing between decks or fences and any combustible siding on the house

Install weather stripping or caulk openings around garage doors, inspect for cracked or degraded wood where embers could land, and fix or replace those spaces

Regularly clean up the accumulation of windblown leaves, needles, or other flammable materials on and around structures and fences on your property

Other Fire Prevention Sources