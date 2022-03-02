NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildfire season is here. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Forestry Division has a message for you: When the wind blows embers can follow.
Although New Mexico is at risk of wildfires year-round, we are most at risk in the spring when the wind is at its worst. According to EMNRD, most homes lost to wildfires are ignited by flying embers. These hot embers can travel up to five miles in strong winds.
To help protect your home EMNRD says people should focus on areas outside their house, barns, sheds and other structures where embers could land and spark a fire.
A few suggestions EMNRD has to keep homes safe:
- Clean rain gutters and roof of leaf and pine needle debris
- Remove overhanging branches
- Close vents to keep embers out of the attic
- Keep decks/balconies free of flammable items
- Seal gaps in doors, windows and garages
- Remove plants that climb up walls on houses or sheds