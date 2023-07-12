NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and Grasslands is reporting the start of a new fire. They say the Whiskey Hill Fire was started by a lightning strike. The fire is burning to the southeast of the San Mateo Mountains, near Magdalena.

  • Start Date: July 11, 2023
  • Location: Near Magdalena, southeast of the San Mateo Mountains
  • Containment: Unknown
  • Size: 75 acres
  • Structures Threatened: N/A
  • Structures Burned: N/A
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Lightning Strike
  • Total Personnel: USFS, NMFD, BLM
  • Area Vegetation: Unknown