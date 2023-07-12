NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and Grasslands is reporting the start of a new fire. They say the Whiskey Hill Fire was started by a lightning strike. The fire is burning to the southeast of the San Mateo Mountains, near Magdalena.
- Start Date: July 11, 2023
- Location: Near Magdalena, southeast of the San Mateo Mountains
- Containment: Unknown
- Size: 75 acres
- Structures Threatened: N/A
- Structures Burned: N/A
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Lightning Strike
- Total Personnel: USFS, NMFD, BLM
- Area Vegetation: Unknown