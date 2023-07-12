NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and Grasslands is reporting the start of a new fire. They say the Whiskey Hill Fire was started by a lightning strike. The fire is burning to the southeast of the San Mateo Mountains, near Magdalena.

Start Date: July 11, 2023

Location: Near Magdalena, southeast of the San Mateo Mountains

Containment: Unknown

Size: 75 acres

Structures Threatened: N/A

Structures Burned: N/A

Evacuations: No

Cause: Lightning Strike

Total Personnel: USFS, NMFD, BLM

Area Vegetation: Unknown