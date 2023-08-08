SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new wildfire is burning in San Juan County, eight miles north of Navajo Dam, near mile-marker 20. The West Fork Fire started on Monday, August 7, from a lightning strike. Fire crews are using a “full suppression strategy” on the fire.
West Fork Fire
- Start Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Location: San Juan County, eight miles north of Navajo Dam
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 45 acres
- Structures Threatened: Oil and gas well pads. Residences two miles south of the fire.
- Structures Burned: None
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Lightning strike
- Total Personnel: Four Type 6 engines, one Type 4 engine, one fire use module, one Type 2 hand crew
- Area Vegetation: Juniper, grass, and brush
- Ownership(s): NA
Smoke may be visible from Arboles, Pagosa Springs, and Highways 64 and 550. Those sensitive to respiratory issues should take precautions and check the air quality using this link.