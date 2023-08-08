SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new wildfire is burning in San Juan County, eight miles north of Navajo Dam, near mile-marker 20. The West Fork Fire started on Monday, August 7, from a lightning strike. Fire crews are using a “full suppression strategy” on the fire.

West Fork Fire

Start Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Location: San Juan County, eight miles north of Navajo Dam

Containment: 0%

Size: 45 acres

Structures Threatened: Oil and gas well pads. Residences two miles south of the fire.

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: No

Cause: Lightning strike

Total Personnel: Four Type 6 engines, one Type 4 engine, one fire use module, one Type 2 hand crew

Area Vegetation: Juniper, grass, and brush

Ownership(s): NA

Smoke may be visible from Arboles, Pagosa Springs, and Highways 64 and 550. Those sensitive to respiratory issues should take precautions and check the air quality using this link.