NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wells Fargo is donating $50,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in New Mexico. The money will go to the All Together New Mexico Fund and the Santa Fe Community Foundations Resiliency Fund.

$10,000 will be distributed to the Las Vegas area. Another $10,000 will go to the Village of Ruidoso. The remaining $30,00 will be used for statewide relief efforts. The funds will be delivered through the Santa Fe Community Foundation. The funds will be distributed in coordination with local organizations for emergency shelter, food, water and access to medical support.