Near SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest has responded to a fire near where the East Fire was and the town of Mimbres. The fire has burned 1,200 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say firefighters with the assistance of 5 fixed-wing air tankers are making progress and the fire’s progression is slowing steadily.
- Start Date: April 28, 2022,
- Location: Near East Fire and the town of Mimbres
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 1,200 acres.
- Structures Threatened: No
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: NA
- Total Personnel: NA
- Area Vegetation: NA
- Ownership(s): NA