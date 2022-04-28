Near SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest has responded to a fire near where the East Fire was and the town of Mimbres. The fire has burned 1,200 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say firefighters with the assistance of 5 fixed-wing air tankers are making progress and the fire’s progression is slowing steadily.

Start Date: April 28, 2022,

Location: Near East Fire and the town of Mimbres

Containment: 0%

Size: 1,200 acres.

Structures Threatened: No

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Cause: NA

Total Personnel: NA

Area Vegetation: NA

Ownership(s): NA