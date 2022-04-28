Near SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest has responded to a fire near where the East Fire was and the town of Mimbres. The fire has burned 1,200 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say firefighters with the assistance of 5 fixed-wing air tankers are making progress and the fire’s progression is slowing steadily.

  • Start Date: April 28, 2022,
  • Location: Near East Fire and the town of Mimbres
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 1,200 acres.
  • Structures Threatened: No
  • Structures Burned: No
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: NA
  • Total Personnel: NA
  • Area Vegetation: NA
  • Ownership(s): NA