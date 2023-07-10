SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A lightning strike has started a fire in the Magdalena Ranger District. According to a wildfire map, the location is about 13 miles west of Socorro.

Details of the fire can be seen below:

  • Start Date/Time: July 10, 2023, around 2:43 p.m.
  • Cause: Lightning Strike
  • Size: Estimated 15 acres
  • Location: Water Canyon in the Magdalena Ranger District
  • Resources on the scene: USFS Firefighters with rappelers, smoke jumpers, and air attack
  • Containment: 0%
  • Strategy: Full suppression
  • Values at risk: The Water Canyon Fire is not a threat to any values at risk or communities, and there are no evacuations in effect.
  • Smoke: May be visible in the surrounding areas of Hwy 60 in Magdalena, Socorro, and San Antonio, NM within a 50-mile radius of the Water Canyon Fire.