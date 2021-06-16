Vosburg Pike Fire prompts evacuations near Durango, now 75% contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews in Colorado are battling a newly sparked Vosburg Pike Fire which is prompting evacuations. So far, the fire has burned about 70 acres on Rabbit Mountain, off County Road 228 east of Durango. Twelve homes along that road have been evacuated, and a half-mile mile radius from the 7000 block, and homes within a two-mile radius are on pre-evacuation notice. As of Wednesday night, the fire is 75% contained.

According to a news release from the county, County Road 228 is closed at the intersection of CR 227 and CR 502. They say an evacuation center is set up at Florida Mesa Elementary located at 216 Highway 172. The county says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

La Plata County says the following agencies have responded to the fire including Upper Pine Fire Protection District, Durango Fire Protection District, United States Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management.

A large air tanker, Chinook helicopter, smaller helicopter and two single-engine air tankers have been dropping fire retardant and water, while engine crews, hand crews and a bulldozer were used to build and strengthen fire lines around the fire, according to the county.

La Plata County is encouraging people to sign up for the Code Red notifications system, to get updates on evacuation orders. To sign up, visit public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFEA18547A8D.