RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – It is day three of the McBride Fire, and fire crews are working against tough conditions in Ruidoso. A type one firefighting unit arrived Thursday, April 14, and are expected to help fight on the firefighting side of things. New Mexico State Police confirmed late Wednesday, April 13, that an elderly couple who were trying to evacuate died in the fire. The latest report says 5,736 acres have burned and the fire is still 0% contained.

Volunteers, even some who have lost their homes in the fire, have stepped up as donations continue to flood in from all over. Normally they hand out donations once a month, but because of the immediate crisis the fire has caused, they are more than willing to step up and help out now. “But today because of the power outages and I’m hearing all kinds of stories of folks throwing away lots of food. They don’t really have the basic needs and there’s a lot of folks like you said lost homes, that’s where we can maybe help get people over a hump,” said Pastor Tim Gilliland.

Volunteers expect more people to come their way as the fire inches closer to residents in the northeast part of the village.