It was a scary night for some in Santa Fe after a large brush fire broke out. The Santa Fe Fire Department shared a video on their Facebook, showing the intense flames. The fire was near Siringo Rd and St. Francis Drive.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and were on the scene for three hours. The fire only burned about half of an acre.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials are also reminding the public to be mindful about fire safety.