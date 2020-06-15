Vics Peak Fire at 3,785 acres, 0% contained

MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE) – A lightning-caused fire started on the Magdalena Ranger District of the Cibola National Forest on Monday. The fire is burning in the Apache Kid Wilderness in the southern portion of the San Mateo Mountains.

  • Location: Southern portion of the San Mateo Mountains, Apache Kid Wilderness
  • Containment: 0%
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Size: 3,785
  • Vegetation: Mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, piñon/juniper, mahogany
  • Personnel: approximately 105
  • Closures: A 5-mile temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire for the safety of aviation and ground resources. Forest Road 225 will be closed along with recreation trails leading into the Apache Kid Wilderness.

On Thursday, unexpected fire behavior led to substantial growth while firefighters were monitoring the blaze. The Albuquerque Zone Incident Management Team took command of the fire on Saturday. The fire has grown to an estimated 3,785 acres with approximately 105 personnel assigned.

