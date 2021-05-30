Valencia County bosque fires costing $75K in suppression efforts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office, a series of what are to believed intentionally-set fires along the bosque in Valencia County have cost the state over $75,000 in suppression operations. An arson investigation conducted by the Fire Marshal, the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, Valencia County Fire Department, and New Mexico State Police is ongoing.

Investigators are reportedly tracking several arsonists in the area. The concern of the agencies are that these fires can get out of control and possibly spread into residential or business areas. New Mexico’s current severe drought conditions are also making fighting these fires difficult.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says that about 18 wildland fires have been intentionally set in the bosque in Valencia County since March 2020. “We feel, looking at the evidence, that these fires are most likely human-caused and that’s the direction the investigation is taking,” said Rob Barr, Valencia County Wildland Captain.

Anyone with information on these fires are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office at 505-827-8080.