Live Now
Mark Cuban talks economy, sports on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’

Uvas fire now 80% contained

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has broken out in the Uvas Mountains on Bureau of Land Management land 11 miles southwest of Hatch and 16 miles north of Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces.

  • Cause: Lightning
  • Vegetation: Grass, bush, Pinon, Juniper
  • Containment: 80%
  • Size: 1,135

The fire was caused by lightning from a thunderstorm that moved over the southern portion of New Mexico on the evening of Friday, June 5. The fire was detected the next day as the smoke became visible form hatch and travelers along I-10 and I-25. When first detected, the fire was burning along the top of the mountain range at an elevation of 6,500 ft.

Two engines with six firefighters, a Type 3 helicopter with four personnel on board, and two additional firefighters initially began fighting the blaze. As of June 11, 1,135 acres are on fire and the fire itself is about 55% contained.

On June 11, there was a transfer of command from a Type 3 organization to a Type 4 organization. Firefighters continued working on containment. A helicopter and crew arrived and will be assisting firefighters on the ground by conducting water drops on hot spots. They will also monitor remote, inaccessible portions of the fire during the next several days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss