Uvas fire now 80% contained

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has broken out in the Uvas Mountains on Bureau of Land Management land 11 miles southwest of Hatch and 16 miles north of Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces.

Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Grass, bush, Pinon, Juniper

Containment: 80%

Size: 1,135

The fire was caused by lightning from a thunderstorm that moved over the southern portion of New Mexico on the evening of Friday, June 5. The fire was detected the next day as the smoke became visible form hatch and travelers along I-10 and I-25. When first detected, the fire was burning along the top of the mountain range at an elevation of 6,500 ft.

Two engines with six firefighters, a Type 3 helicopter with four personnel on board, and two additional firefighters initially began fighting the blaze. As of June 11, 1,135 acres are on fire and the fire itself is about 55% contained.

On June 11, there was a transfer of command from a Type 3 organization to a Type 4 organization. Firefighters continued working on containment. A helicopter and crew arrived and will be assisting firefighters on the ground by conducting water drops on hot spots. They will also monitor remote, inaccessible portions of the fire during the next several days.